One person injured after shooting in Hopkins
HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
On Sunday, December 18, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins just after 7:00 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com or call 1-888-CRIMESC.