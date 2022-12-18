Search for suspect after woman found dead in Sumter County

CLARENDON COUNTY, (WOLO) – Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead in her home, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 14th, 2022, at 11:24am the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.

Investigators say upon arrival, deputies found found Ms. Mae E. Burgess deceased in her home. Ms. Burgess was last seen alive around 12:30pm on December 13th.

Investigators believe this incident is linked to several assaults and larcenies that occurred in Sumter County. The incident has been labeled a homicide.

Investigators released photos of the suspect involved and the silver or light gray 2017 Toyota Corolla bearing SC tag # TGQ 705 which was taken from the Burgess residence.

If you have any information that may help in this investigation please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 803-433-TIPS(8477).