Filling up during the holiday? A look at SC Gas Prices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Heading into the Christmas travel week, gas prices are lower than last year.

In Columbia, gas prices have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to Gas Buddy. Drivers are paying an average of $2.69 a gallon in Columbia.

Prices in Columbia are 44.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, per Gas Buddy.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest price in Columbia was $2.53 per gallon, and the most expensive was $2.99 per gallon.

The national average stands at $3.09 per gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago.