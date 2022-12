Alcorn Middle School students receive free hoodies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With temperatures dropping it’s important that every child has something warm to wear.

Today members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club distributed free hooded sweat shirts to students at Alcorn Middle School.

Members of the group say events like this make the holiday season brighter. Walmart provided the hoodies for the event.