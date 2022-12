Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information

Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting.

The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect.

If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.