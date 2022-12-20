DHEC encourages residents to get free COVID-19 test kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging individuals to utilize the free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits being provided by the federal government.

The U.S. Postal Service and the White House are resuming their partnership to provide the home tests for every single household nation-wide.

If you would like to order four free at-home tests, visit covid.gov/tests. The tests will be mailed to your home.

South Carolina residents can also visit their local public health department to pick up free COVID-19 tests.