Gamecock defensive back declares for NFL Draft

One Gamecock announced his decision to turn pro on Tuesday night.

Defensive back Devonni Reed declared for the NFL Draft in an announcement on social media. The news comes after one season with the Gamecocks after he transferred from Central Michigan.

“After much consideration and prayer, I am formally announcing that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Reed said Tuesday.

Reed joins fellow Gamecock defensive backs Cam Smith and Darius Rush, who both declared for the NFL Draft this offseason.

“To coach Beamer, coach White, and coach Gray thank you for the opportunity to play college football at the University of South Carolina,” Reed said. “I am forever grateful for your time and dedication to develop me as a player.”

In eleven games with Carolina, Reed had 39 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup with his best game coming against Missouri, when he recorded six tackles with one tackle for a loss.