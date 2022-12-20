‘Honor the Dream’ food drive is underway

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can help the city of Columbia feed hungry families for the holidays.

The city’s annual doctor martin Luther King Junior “Honor the Dream” food drive is underway.

You can donate at several locations throughout the city through January 9 or online through January 17. If you would like to donate you online you can do so by going one of the locations listed below or by going online to the link provided

HERE

City officials say you can bring donations to any of the locations below:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4 th Floor)

Floor) Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Parking Services Office, 820 Washington Street

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street