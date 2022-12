Lexington’s Home for the Holidays adoption special underway

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You can give a pet a forever home for the holidays!

The Lexington County Animal Services’ Home for the Holidays adoption special runs through December 22.

Pets who have been at the shelter for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other pets will have a $20 adoption fee.

Just head to the Animal Services on Ball Park Road.