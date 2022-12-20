SCOTUS: Title 42 temporarily frozen

The Trump-era immigration policy Title 42 is staying in place for the time being.

The policy was set to end December 21, but Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on its termination Monday.

Republican-led states filed an emergency appeal to keep it in place. Roberts wants a response from the Biden administration by this evening. He will likely refer the matter to the full court.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement saying in part, “I’m grateful the Supreme Court granted our emergency request to keep our current border policy in place at least temporarily. If that policy is allowed to end, a border that is already overwhelmed at historic levels could see crossings double, and migrants have already gathered there because it will be easier for them to stay in this country.”