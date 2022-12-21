AG: SC to gain $242 million following CVS, Walgreens settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today South Carolina is set to potentially gain $242 million after the national settlements against CVS, Walgreens, Teva, and Allergan over the opioid crisis.

The companies have agreed to pay the $17.3 billion towards the nation-wide claims over the next 15 years.

In addition to the payments, CVS and Walgreens have agreed to require pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity connected to opioid prescriptions.

Officials say Allergan and Teva have agreed to halt promoting opioids directly and through third-party groups, or engaging in lobbying activities related to opioids.

In a statement, Attorney General Wilson says, “The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in US history, and it was created and fueled by numerous companies. We’ve seen the lives lost and families ruined. That’s why my office and attorneys general across the country have been working for years to hold these companies accountable and make them change the way they do business. This settlement and the changes these companies are making will mean more South Carolinians will be alive, healthy, and happy.”

All settlement funds must be used towards educational, prevention, treatment, and recovery measures against the opioid crisis, say officials.