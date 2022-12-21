Arrest made in Clarendon Co. murder investigation, Sumter attempted murder

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deptuies with the Sumter and Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Offices announced an arrest Wednesday in a joint murder/attempted murder investigation.

According to investigators, on December 14th Sumter Co. deputies responded to a shots fired call on Old Camden Rd.

There, deputies say they found a man who says he walked outside and found a man trying to steal his car. When he confronted him, the victim told deputies the suspect fired three shots at him.

Investigators say the man was not struck but debris from the shots hit him in the face.

Deputies say the suspect left in a silver Toyota Corolla.

They say they ultimately determined the car was registered to a woman in Clarendon Co. Mae Edith Burgess.

When deputies attempted to contact Ms. Burgess they say they found her body inside her home on Oakdale Rd.

Investigators say DNA evidence ultimately lead to Jason Ford being named a suspect and arrested.