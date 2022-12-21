Dangerous Cold Headed Our Way

It’s going to get dangerously cold starting on Friday and continuing into early next week. On Friday the blast of arctic air arrives, with temperatures actually falling throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning, the temperatures will plummet down into the low teens. Saturday will only poke above freezing for a few hours, before temperatures once again tumble down into the teens. Please take precautions to make sure that your heater is working and that your pipes don’t freeze. And don’t forget about your pets.