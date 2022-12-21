Portion of Main street closed after accident involving pedestrian, car

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is asking drivers to stay clear of downtown Lexington at the intersection of Main Street where it meets US-1 at Church Street. Authorities say a portion of the street near the center of the Town of Lexington has been shut down after a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Officials say they are at the scene of the accident and are requesting anyone who needs to travel in this area find an alternate route until the road has been reopened to traffic. According to Police, at this time (9 p.m. Wednesday) there have been no reports of an fatalities.

Stay with ABC Columbia News on air and online and we will bring you updates as soon as they are made available.