Red Cross accepting blood donations starting today through Jan. 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross is asking a little help replenishing their blood supply during the holidays.

Officials say individuals can give blood or platelets from now until the beginning of next year. Donors will be gifted a long-sleeve t-shirt, while supplies last, for the kind deed.

Nearly 113 million people are expected to travel away from home during the Christmas and New Years holidays, meaning those who would usually give blood are delaying their donation until next year.

These donations can potentially benefit patients undergoing cancer treatment, new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions, and trauma patients in emergency rooms.

There is always a constant need for donations, especially from type O blood donors, say officials.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 21-Jan. 2:

Camden

12/22/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Chick-Fil-A Camden, 2211 West Dekalb Street

_______________

Chapin

12/28/2022: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Hwy

Columbia

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lexington County Public Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Prisma Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive

Gilbert

12/27/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beulah United Methodist Church, 161 Beulah Church Rd.

Leesville

12/29/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave.

12/29/2022: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 1220 Cedar Grove Road

Lexington

12/21/2022: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wolf Fitness, 5432 Augusta Road

West Columbia

12/22/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 3250 Airport Blvd

Columbia

12/21/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Prisma Health Richland Medical Center, 3301 Harden Street

12/21/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/21/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prisma Health Richland Medical Center, 3301 Harden Street

12/22/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/23/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/23/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dutch Square, 421 Bush River Road

12/24/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/26/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/27/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/27/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/28/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Midas Auto Service & Tires, 1515 Gervais Street

12/28/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/29/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/30/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/30/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/30/2022: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Village at Sandhill, 304 Forum Dr

12/31/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/1/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/2/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

Irmo

12/23/2022: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wal-Mart Ballentine, 1180 Dutch Fork Rd

12/23/2022: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wal-Mart Ballentine, 1180 Dutch Fork Rd

_______________

Sumter

12/22/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 219 West Calhoun St.