Richland County Offices, drop-off sites release altered holiday schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Government offices will be closed starting Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27 for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Curbside collection will not be affected.

Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill will be closed from Dec. 23 until Dec. 27 and will resume normal hours on Dec. 28.

The Lower Richland drop-off center will be closed Dec. 23-25 and will open Monday. The Clemson Road drop-off recycling site will be closed Dec. 23-26 and reopen for normal hours Tuesday.

The Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport terminal will be open and fixed base operator services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.