Tylenol shortage reported in some parts of U.S.

CNN— Frustrated parents in some part of the country are reporting they can’t find children’s pain relievers.

Manufacturers are aware of a shortage that is making formulations of Tylenol and Motrin for kids difficult to find.

They say it’s because demand is spiking due to increased cases of infections like Influenza and RSV.

The shortage is not nation-wide and the medications are more available in some areas than others.

Experts say parents can look for generic store brands of Acetaminophen or Ibuprofen, which are just as safe and effective as name brands.