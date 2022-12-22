Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather.

The Department wants to stress these important reminders:

FOR SPACE HEATERS

  • Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from
    heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space
    heater. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces e.g.: hardwood, tile, etc.
  • Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
OTHER HEATING REMINDERS

  • Never use your oven to heat your home.
  • Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year
    by a qualified professional. Also, make sure your home heating equipment is UL
    listed.
  • Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
  • Never use a portable generator inside your home. Place it outside and at
    least 10 feet away from the building.
  • Install and maintain CO alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you
    smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home
    immediately and call your local fire department or gas company. Make sure that
    CO alarms are on each level of your home.
  • If a power lines falls KEEP CLEAR OF IT and call 9-1-1 !
  • If a tree falls on your home and causes significant damages, exit the
    structure and call 9-1-1.
  • If you lose power, report it your power company ASAP! Also be sure to
    have an emergency kit on hand that includes water, flashlights and plenty
    of spare batteries.

