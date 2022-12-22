Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather.

The Department wants to stress these important reminders:

FOR SPACE HEATERS

Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from

heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space

heater. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces e.g.: hardwood, tile, etc.

heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces e.g.: hardwood, tile, etc. Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

OTHER HEATING REMINDERS

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year

by a qualified professional. Also, make sure your home heating equipment is UL

listed.

by a qualified professional. Also, make sure your home heating equipment is UL listed. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Never use a portable generator inside your home. Place it outside and at

least 10 feet away from the building.

least 10 feet away from the building. Install and maintain CO alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you

smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home

immediately and call your local fire department or gas company. Make sure that

CO alarms are on each level of your home.

smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company. Make sure that CO alarms are on each level of your home. If a power lines falls KEEP CLEAR OF IT and call 9-1-1 !

If a tree falls on your home and causes significant damages, exit the

structure and call 9-1-1.

structure and call 9-1-1. If you lose power, report it your power company ASAP! Also be sure to

have an emergency kit on hand that includes water, flashlights and plenty

of spare batteries.

Stay up to date on all the latest weather news with ABC Columbia.