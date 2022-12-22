Construction begins on new westbound bridge on U.S. Highway 76/378

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Transportation is beginning construction of a new and improved bridge over the Wateree River on U.S. Highway 76/378.

The concrete bridge will stand 2,310 feet at the Richland County, Sumter County line and is replacing the previous westbound bridge.

The upgrade will improve safety along the route, say officials. As part of this project, the eastbound bridge will also receive an upgraded surface.

During the new bridge construction, traffic will be maintained in both directions and shifted onto eastbound Garners Ferry Road starting December 23.

The replacement is part of SCDOT’s 10 year plan to replace hundreds of deficient bridges state-wide.

The new westbound bridge will be reopened by the end of August 2024.