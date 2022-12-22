Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph.
A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect beginning Friday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. according to officials. Wind Chills between -5 and 5°F are also to be expected.
The NWS is reminding the public of a few safety tips during this time:
- Check on elderly neighbors and family
- Dress in warm clothing
- Protect pipes
- Bring pets indoors