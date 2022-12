I-20 blocked earlier due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Happening right now, parts of I-20 remained backed up after flooding early this morning closed the lanes.

According to SCDOT, there was flooding on I-20 East Bound near Mile Marker 68.

All lanes are back open now but you are urged to use caution.

I-20 flooding Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ ABC Columbia News

