Lexington Police offers holiday road tips

The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday.
Lexington Police has listed a few reminders ahead of this year’s anticipated holiday road rush:
– Avoid distractions or follow too closely
– Don’t use the median as a passing lane
– Stop for signal lights and stop signs
– Watch your speed
– Don’t block business entrances and exits
– Be careful when backing from a parking space
– Turn your headlights on to be seen
– Be patient
Remember, be patient and don’t let your Christmas spirit be dampered by road conditions!
