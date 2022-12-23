City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays.

Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park.

The Riverwalk Park and Carraway Park at the Riverwalk will be closed on December 24 due to icing.

The Meeting Street Artisan Market will resume operations on January 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 425 Meeting Street in the Interactive Art Park.

For up-to-date road closure information during the holidays, visit West Columbia.