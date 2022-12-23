CPD actively investigates shooting outside Harbison Blvd. restaurant

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Olive Garden along Harbison Boulevard. Authorities say the shooting took place just after 7 p.m. Friday night. Officials say the unidentified male victim was shot in the arm. Police tell ABC Columbia News when they arrived at the scene a tourniquet had been placed on the victim’s arm and he appeared to have suffered a non life threatening injury.

Columbia Police remain on the scene collecting what they say is “valuable information” in reference to the shooting. Authorities say they believed this shooting is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made in the case.

