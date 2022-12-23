Number of power outages slowly drop statewide

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Due to the high winds, parts of the state experienced power outages.

At one point Friday nearly sixty thousand outages were reported. As of 10:15 Friday night the number is down to seven thousand households without power.

If you are dealing with a power outage and need to report it to Dominion Energy you can go to their website by clicking on the link HERE or if you are Mid Carolina Electric Cooperative customer you can call (803) 749-6444 or text MCEC to the number 85700.