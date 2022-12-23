Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
The Sumter Police Department is asking holiday revelers to abstain from drinking and driving this Christmas weekend.
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:
- Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip.
- Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel and follow the rules of the road.
- Watch out for other drivers. If you spot a reckless driver, please notify law enforcement immediately. Details such as location, vehicle type and color, direction of travel, etc., can help officers as they work to prevent situations that can result in serious injuries or death.
- And although the temperatures are expected to dip dangerously low, still be on the lookout for the occasional pedestrian, someone on bike or other modes of transportation.
The Sumter Police Department can be reached at 803-436-2700. Always dial 911 in an emergency.