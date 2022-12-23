Thousands experience power outages due to high winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative have reported wind related outages on December 23 throughout the Midlands.

According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently over 300 active outages, with more than 7,000 customers affected by this lapse in power.

Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) reported 1,697 power outages throughout the Midlands.

If you are dealing with a power outage and need to report it to Dominion Energy you can click on the link provided here: Report a power outage Or you can give them a call if you have a downed power line at 1888-333-4465.

To report an outage to MCEC, call (803) 749-6444/ 888-813-7000, or text MCEC to 85700.