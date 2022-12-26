Man accused in Olive Garden parking lot shooting arrested

Image: Lexington County Detention Center

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department releases an update to a shooting that took place along Harbison Boulevard. According to CPD, Brandon Benjamin has been arrested and is being charged with attempted murder.

According to police, Benjamin shot the friend of a female acquaintance while they were standing in the parking lot of the Harbison Boulevard Olive Garden.

Authorities tell us the victim was shot in the arm, and taken to a hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries from the December 23rd altercation.

Police tell ABC Columbia News, after the shooting they were able to obtain ballistics at the scene and interview several people who witnessed the shooting as they continued to search for surveillance video that would help them identify the person responsible.

Officials say Benjamin is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

No motive for the shooting has been given.