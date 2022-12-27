Charleston authorities asking public’s help with unsolved homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding an unsolved homicide case.
Authorities say 39 year-old Aubrey Zanders was shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2018 when he encountered people trying to break into a storage area as he was taking out the trash outside his home on Ashley Hall Road.
Before he passed in the hospital, Zanders described one of his assailants as a black male with dreads. No arrests have been made.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at (843) 554-2241 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.