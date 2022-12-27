Charleston authorities asking public’s help with unsolved homicide

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding an unsolved homicide case.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 12 27 At 104713 Am

Courtesy: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding an unsolved homicide case.

Authorities say 39 year-old Aubrey Zanders was shot and killed in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2018  when he encountered people trying to break into a storage area as he was taking out the trash outside his home on Ashley Hall Road.

Before he passed in the hospital, Zanders described one of his assailants as a black male with dreads. No arrests have been made.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at (843) 554-2241 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts