Columbia house fire leaves one person dead, another person hospitalized

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, one person is dead and Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports another person is in the hospital after a house fire erupted on Tradd Street in Columbia.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department’s Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the fire happened before 7:30 am.

According to Chief Jenkins, by the time Columbia Fire received the call and arrived at the scene, heavy flames were already coming through the roof.

Fire Marshals say they have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Chief Jenkins reminds families to always have a plan for situations like this.

“Well again, you know we don’t know how it started. However, you know this is just a reminder to be prepared. Make sure that if you use any type of heating device that it is serviced and operates pretty good. So this is just a reminder to take those safety precautions,” says Chief Jenkins.

According to Mike DeSumma with the Columbia Fire Department ,the house is being considered a total loss.

“Well it’s very difficult when you have any type of fire. We always want to make sure everyone is safe. So anytime you have a fire, you have people that’s on the inside. That’s just a difficult situation. Because obviously we want to be able to save everybody, but unfortunately it doesn’t happen that way all the time,” says Chief Jenkins.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released any information on the victim, and Richland County Fire Marshals say they will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.