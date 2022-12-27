Turn your Christmas tree into mulch with Grinding of the Greens

If you are already looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are already looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb.

You can turn it into beneficial mulch. Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding “the Grinding of the Greens.”

There’s a lot of different drop off locations. The event runs until January 21.

After that you can pick up free mulch on Jan. 21 at the State Farmer’s Market.

Visit keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org for more information.