Vehicle collision in Lee County kills one say Troopers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Troopers say one person is dead following a collision with a tractor trailer yesterday in Lee County.

It happened after 3 pm on Rembert Church Road when investigators say the driver of a Chevy sedan sideswiped the tractor trailer.

The sedan driver died at the hospital while the tractor trailer driver was injured.

This incident remains under investigation.