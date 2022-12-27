Vehicle collision in Lee County kills one say Troopers

Troopers say one person is dead following a collision with a tractor trailer yesterday in Lee County.
Jessica Mejia,

It happened after 3 pm on Rembert Church Road when investigators say the driver of a Chevy sedan sideswiped the tractor trailer.

The sedan driver died at the hospital while the tractor trailer driver was injured.

This incident remains under investigation.

