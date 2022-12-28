Bethlehem Baptist Church to host MLK Birthday celebration in January!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Bethlehem Baptist Church wants to celebrate the community with a special birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month!

It starts Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m. at the Church’s Family Center on 1037 Eastman Street. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Loretta Coleman, event sponsor, about how the event will feature a musical celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King, featuring artists like Roy and Revelation.

The event will also see community leaders receive Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards for their work.

Advanced tickets are $20 and $30 the day of the event. Tickets will be taken up by 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.

For more information on how you can get your tickets, you can call Ms. Coleman at 803-260-8301.

You can also visit her following Facebook pages: