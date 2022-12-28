Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Image: Columbia Police Department

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning.

Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia.

Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered at the Colony Apartments off of West Beltline Boulevard after Columbia Police were called to the complex for reports of a shooting.

Tuesday night, Authorities made two arrests in connection to the deadly shooting. Columbia Police say 19 year old Jimmy Kelly has been charged with Murder, while 21 year old Zavia Dorsey has been charged with Obstruction of Justice.