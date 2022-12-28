Lexington Animal Services giving USC, Clemson fans pet adoption discount
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings.
From today until Friday, December 30, if you stop by the business on Ball Park Road wearing a shirt showing your team spirit, Clemson fan fees will be $10 and Carolina fees will be $20.
But if you represent a different University Team, your fee will be $20 as well.