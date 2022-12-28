Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud

Image: Lexington PD

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station.

Image: Lexington PD

Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white colored two door car also caught on surveillance.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the woman captured in these surveillance images to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.