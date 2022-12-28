SC Department of Corrections hiring Registered Nurses statewide

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 12 28 At 120404 Pm

Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide.

Available positions include day and night shifts with flexible scheduling.

Applicants will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus, say SC Dept. of Corrections officials.

For more information, visit governmentjobs.com.

 

Categories: News, State
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts