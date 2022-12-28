SC Department of Corrections hiring Registered Nurses statewide
The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide.
Available positions include day and night shifts with flexible scheduling.
Applicants will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus, say SC Dept. of Corrections officials.
For more information, visit governmentjobs.com.
Career of the day: Registered Nurse
We’re #hiring RNs statewide! We have day & night shifts available 4️⃣ flexible scheduling. RNs also receive ⬇️
$10,000 sign-on bonus✅
Increased pay✅
Shift Diff.✅
Great employee #benefits✅⁰#applynow @ https://t.co/nQYiiGe1wU #SCcareers pic.twitter.com/S8irCiDMJA
— SCDC Careers (@SCDCcareers) December 28, 2022