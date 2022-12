Trailer fire injures one in Saluda County

One person is recovering after a trailer caught fire in Saluda Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One person is recovering after a trailer caught fire in Saluda on Tuesday.

Firefighters say the blaze at the single wide trailer was heavy when they arrived, but they were able to extinguish it in a few minutes.

The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn Center.