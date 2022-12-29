Local Living

Holiday Lights on the River

You can experience the magic of Saluda Shoals park through their holiday lights on the river event.

Admission also includes a winter wonder slide, a hay ride, and a laser light show. The park will be lit until this Saturday. Admission is $25 dollars per car.

Fireflies Holiday Lights

You still have time to see Segra Park light the field through their Fireflies holiday lights event!

It’s open Friday December 30, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm

On New Year’s Eve it’s open from 5 to 8 pm with a kids ball drop at 7 pm.

You and the family can enjoy more than one million LED lights around Segra Park along with fun activities, holiday themed food and drinks and much more. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for kids aged 3 to 12.

City of Columbia NYE Fireworks

You can ring in the new year with the “capital city fireworks” display at the State house Saturday night!

The best viewing area will be on the north side of the State House along Gervais Street and Main Street. For more information on parking and road closures visit a link to the City of Columbia website by clicking on the link HERE