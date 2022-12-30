Local Living: Fireworks safety, Firework views

Here's a look at what's happening in your Local Living

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

You can ring in the new year with the “Capital City Fireworks” display at the State house Saturday night!

The best viewing area will be on the north side of the state house along Gervais and Main Street.

For more information you can click on the link provided HERE.

Experts say you should leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. However, if you insist on putting on a show of your own you want to make sure that you do so safely. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan gets the specifics on how to enjoy the lights to celebrate and the precautions you need to take to set them off without a hitch.