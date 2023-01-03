Cause determined in S. Lake Drive house fire

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Lexington Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Lake Drive.

one person was left displaced and the Red Cross is helping them.

fire officials say a space heater caused the fire.

If you’re using a space heater this winter, officials want to remind you to keep it at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn. And make sure your heater has an auto-shutoff feature so it turns off if it tips over.