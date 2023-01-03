Deputies investigate death after body found in donation bin

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — An investigation continues in Kershaw County after a body was found in a donation bin.

According to deputies, this is a picture of where investigators say the body was found Saturday in a bin along highway 1 in Lugoff.

Investigators say they believe it is an adult woman but the identity, cause, time and location of death remain unknown.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.