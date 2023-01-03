Midlands Pup-Shots! January 3

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Quiet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Ashley is a new favorite at the shelter.
3/16
CINNAMON
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
4/16
DARLA
Waxhaw, NC
Good with other dogs, cats
Adoption fee $295
Darla came to us as an injured puppy but has made an amazing recovery & is so ready to find her happily ever after!
5/16
DEACON
Mint Hill, NC
House trained
Good in a home with other dogs, cats
Prefers a home without children
Meet Deacon, he is a lab mix with a great personality uh, dog-anality.
6/16
DIXIE
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Athletic, Affectionate, Curious, Protective, Loyal
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Dixie - TO BE EUTH’D - MUST LEAVE SHELTER TOMORROW
7/16
DUSTIN
Greenville
Spayed / neutered.
I have already been examined by a GHS Veterinarian!
8/16
DUSTY
Pacolet
Other dogs, children.
9/16
FERGUSON
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Ferguson and Fiona are 6 months old now and are lab/hound mix pups.
10/16
JEDI
Indian Trail, NC
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs
JEDI - TO BE EUTH’D - MUST LEAVE SHELTER TOMORROW (Tues 1/3)!
11/16
MARSHMALLOW FLUFF
Greenville
Spayed / neutered.
I have already been examined by a GHS Veterinarian!
12/16
NOVA
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
RALPHIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Ralphie is here to bring some love and light to your new years!
14/16
SUNNY
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Sunny is the happiest boy around 4-mths-old.
15/16
TINSEL
Greenville
Spayed / neutered.
I have already been examined by a GHS Veterinarian!
16/16
WINTER GREY
Greenville
Spayed / neutered.
I have already been examined by a GHS Veterinarian!
Help find a Midlands Pup in need a forever home at petfinder.com!