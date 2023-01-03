Pet of the Week: Beethoven

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Beethoven! This 3-month-old mixed pup came to the Kershaw County Humane Society after being abandoned with his 6 siblings last month. Thanks to the generosity of their finder, the puppies were safe, warm, and well taken care of for two weeks over the winter holidays in a foster home. Now they’re ready to find their forever home to kick off the new year!

Beethoven is as cute as can be! He is a well-mannered boy, loves to cuddle, give puppy-breath kisses, rides well in the car, and would surely love to play with toys and his new human once he’s acclimated in a new home.

Tina Werden, the Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator at the Kershaw County Humane Society, reminds anyone interested in adopting a puppy to be prepared for a little extra work. “You’ll want to research the breed, have the correct foundation, training, crate training, potty training. It’s a lot. They don’t come ready to go.” Of course the forever love you receive is well worth it though!

If you’re ready to make the commitment to adopt or even foster Beethoven, click here to fill out an application.