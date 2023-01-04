RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight.

According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.

Deputies say he was taken to an area hospital but was pronounced dead by the time he arrived. The investigation into what took place is ongoing and at this point, believed to have been an isolated incident.