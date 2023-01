Image: McCormick Correctional Institute

McCormick, SC (WOLO) — Three men are in custody accused of using a drone to fly contraband into a South Carolina prison.

Investigators say Brian Williams of Richland county, Allen Benton of Hampton County, and Donte Calloway of Colleton County used a drone to drop a package containing meth, crack/cocaine, marijuana and other contraband by drone into McCormick Correctional Institute.