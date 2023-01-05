ABC Columbia and Red Cross thank all who donated at drive: there is still time to give blood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia and the Red Cross would like to thank everyone who took part in our annual new year’s blood drive at Flight Adventure Park January 4, 2023.

People from all across the Midlands came out to give the gift of life. And it is not too late to donate.

Per officials, The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to invite football fans and blood donors to join our lifesaving team and score big for patients in need.

To thank donors for helping during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

You can check out more blood drives in your area and find out how to give at your local American Red Cross , just click https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive