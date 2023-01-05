Charge upgraded following Amazon parking lot shooting

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say charges have been upgraded after the victim in a December 21st shooting died from his injuries.

Investigators say Jonathan Walker is now charged with murder in the death of Derrell Andrews.

Deputies say the men were in an argument on December 21st in the parking lot of the Amazon fulfillment center in West Columbia prior to the shooting.

According to deputies Walker is being held in the Lexington Co. Detention Center.