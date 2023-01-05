Deputies: Infant found alone in apartment with deceased couple following murder-suicide

Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office say around just before midnight Wednesday they responded to the Westwood Apartments in Manning in response to gunshots.

When they arrived, deputies say they heard the cries of a small child coming from inside.

After forcing their way in, authorities say they found the bodies of Dezmond Mitchell, 32 and Nakita Baxter, 25.

Deputies say an infant child located near the victims was not harmed and was immediately taken outside to EMS personnel staged in the parking lot.

Investigators say the man and woman were in a relationship but it is unknown at this time if the child was theirs.

Deputies say at this time they believe the incident was a murder/suicide.