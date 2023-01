Employment report shows wage growth in S.C.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina saw a 7.7% percent wage growth last year with a median annual salary of $49,100.

This according to data released Thursday in ADP’s national employment report’s pay insights for December 2022.

Nationally the year-over-year median change in annual pay was 7.3% percent and the median annual pay was $56,700 dollars.

The largest pay increases were seen among young workers ages 16 to 24, workers in leisure and hospitality and workers who switched jobs in the past year.